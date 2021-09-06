As Liverpool faces a potential selection nightmare, Jurgen Klopp is afraid of being realized.

There are three games in all. That was all it took for Liverpool’s squad strength to be put to the test for the first time this season.

The international break is partly to blame, as is typically the case.

Jurgen Klopp has long professed to crossing his fingers, legs, and possibly more in the hopes that his players return home safely from international duty.

Even the Reds’ manager will be surprised by the fresh and inventive ways in which his players’ engagement is jeopardized when they face Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

There is no certainty that Naby Keita will be allowed to return to the nation.

The midfielder had become engaged in Guinea’s tumultuous political situation, which had caused the postponement of Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Morocco.

Liverpool is in continual touch with Keita and is satisfied that he is secure. They are evaluating alternatives for ensuring his safe transit out of Guinea and back to Merseyside, given that the country’s land and air borders have apparently been closed.

There are also worries over Alisson Becker and Fabinho’s availability this weekend, with the Brazilian FA reportedly seeking a FIFA rule that would prevent the pair from playing at Elland Road.

Due to coronavirus quarantine restrictions, Liverpool refused to release the pair for the national team, a decision that appears wise given the extraordinary events that occurred during Brazil’s home match against Argentina on Sunday, when Brazilian health officials stormed the pitch to stop the game in the belief that four England-based visiting players had broken local quarantine rules, ultimately forcing the game to be abandoned.

Brazil is now preparing to seek FIFA to implement the five-day rule, which prohibits players who have not been freed for international duty from playing for their club for five days following the final national team match of the break.

For Brazil, that is in the early hours of Friday morning, which means that if FIFA applies the regulation, Alisson and Fabinho will not be able to play against Leeds.