As Liverpool examine attacking changes, Jurgen Klopp mulls over Ibrahima Konate’s choice.

After a spectacular Carabao Cup triumph over Leicester City on Wednesday night, Liverpool are still in contention on four fronts.

The much-changed Reds drew 3-3 at Anfield in their quarter-final clash before prevailing 5-4 on penalties. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, and Takumi Minamino all scored.

Due to the postponement of Liverpool’s Boxing Day match against Leeds United, the Reds will now travel to Leicester for a Premier League match on Tuesday evening.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

Due to a change in isolation regulations and the cancellation of the Leeds game, Liverpool are expected to welcome back a number of crucial players, fitness permitting.

Virgil van Dijk is one of them, having not played since the win over Aston Villa on December 11.

With Joe Gomez still working on his sharpness, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate would be the favorites to compete for the other centre-back spot.

While Nat Phillips is out with a fractured cheekbone, Billy Koumetio, who started against Leicester, is anticipated to be held back for possible cup duty next month.

Andy Robertson is still suspended at left-back, therefore Kostas Tsimikas is in charge ahead of Owen Beck. Conor Bradley and Neco Williams played on the opposite flank in midweek, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to return.

For the most recent Premier League encounter at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Liverpool were without the entirety of their first-choice midfield.

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara will be out of isolation in time for the trip to the King Power Stadium, while Jordan Henderson returned in midweek.

Klopp, on the other hand, will have to make selections after Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all impressed against Leicester on Wednesday, though Keita may still be freed for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Curtis Jones is another player who has been released from his isolation and might be in contention for the first time in almost two months after doctors cleared him to play again following a severe eye injury.

If Egypt and Senegal respectively postpone their matches, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be available. “The summary has come to an end.”