As Liverpool endure a defeat, Kaide Gordon once again demonstrates future first-team quality.

Despite another great effort from one youngster in particular, Liverpool Under-23s suffered their first defeat of the season.

The youthful Reds were playing in Premier League 2 against Tottenham Hotspur, and their 2-1 defeat has dropped them to seventh position in the table.

Kaide Gordon scored Liverpool’s first goal in the fourth minute, and the 16-year-old continued to impress.

Gordon was a member of the first-team squad for pre-season training and has a large following at both Anfield and Kirkby.

Gordon scored his second goal of the season, but it wasn’t enough to give Liverpool any points.

Spurs equalized just after the half-hour mark by Alfie Devine, and the clubs headed into the break level.

Devine scored his second goal of the season in the 81st minute, handing Liverpool their first defeat of the season.

Liverpool’s Under-23s are back in action a week from Sunday, when they travel to Leeds United for a Premier League 2 match.

Pitaluga; Gallacher, Koumetio (Wilson 65), Clayton, Beck; Gordon, Corness (Boyes 55), Morton; Bearne, Woltman, Musialowski; Bearne, Woltman, Musialowski; Bearne, Woltman, Musialowski; Bearne, Woltman, Musialowski; Bearne, Woltman, Musialowski (Norris 55).