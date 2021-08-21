As Liverpool create an exemption to the contract rule, Jurgen Klopp pulls rank.

Jurgen Klopp, despite being one of football’s most well-known managers, can be surprisingly ego-free.

Klopp has never been shy about revealing the impact his coaching staff has had in the Reds’ success over the last couple of years when things are going well at Anfield.

In 2019, Klopp said, “It’s critical that you strive to understand the people around you and provide them with genuine support.” “Then everyone has a chance to act.” That is what it takes to be a leader.

“Surround yourself with powerful people who have more knowledge in several disciplines than you have.

“Don’t behave as if you know everything and be willing to confess that you don’t. It’s not so much a philosophy as it is a way of life for me.

“I couldn’t have confidence if I expected to know everything and be the greatest at everything, but I don’t anticipate that.

“I know I’m good at a few things, extremely good at a couple of things, and that’s enough for me. My self-assurance is high enough that I can truly allow others to grow with me.

“It’s not a problem. I require the assistance of experts.”

It’s a welcome difference from the stereotypical portrayal of elite modern executives, who are frequently depicted as all-knowing oracles.

Liverpool is simply too great an institution, according to Klopp, for its success to be based only on the judgments of one man.

It’s why the lines of communication remain open and fluid across the organization, all the way up to Klopp, sports director Michael Edwards, and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon, who basically runs the team on a daily basis.

In 2021, the in-house structure of top-level teams will demand more chefs in the kitchen, as opposed to how someone like Alex Ferguson presided over issues at Manchester United for nearly three decades.

Even when some decisions appeared to contradict Klopp’s own expectations, the manager has been hesitant to intervene or pull rank.

Consider the deal signed by Gini Wijnaldum at Anfield earlier this year.

Klopp hoped to keep the Dutch midfielder at the club beyond the expiration of his contract this summer.

Klopp remarked in November, “I would be glad if he would stay here.”

“I don’t know what more to say.”

“The summary comes to an end.”