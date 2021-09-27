As Liverpool considers adjustments, Jurgen Klopp confronts Champions League considerations.

Following a six-goal thriller at Brentford on Saturday, Liverpool extended their advantage at the top of the Premier League table.

Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Curtis Jones all scored as the Reds were held to a 3-3 tie after a rollercoaster ride.

Liverpool’s Champions League match against Porto on Tuesday night is the sixth of seven games in 22 days for the Reds.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

Thiago Alcantara’s concern arises when Liverpool’s absence is felt strongly.

For the first time since February, Liverpool’s defense had an off-night during the weekend, conceding three goals in a Premier League match.

Alisson Becker is expected to keep his place in goal in Portugal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to keep his spot at right-back.

The rest of the back line, on the other hand, is up for grabs.

Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate began the opening Champions League group game against AC Milan, and at least one of them could be expected to start in lieu of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip against Manchester City on Sunday.

And there will be a tough decision to make at left-back, with Andy Robertson struggling at Brentford and Kostas Tsimikas impressing in his first two starts.

With Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara sidelined, as well as questions over Naby Keita, Klopp’s midfield options are limited.

James Milner has recovered from the cold that kept him out against Norwich City last week and could provide a decent alternative alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, potentially allowing for a 4-2-3-1 system shift.

After a good week, Curtis Jones will be pushing for a third consecutive start, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the other senior option.

With Roberto Firmino’s return to fitness, Liverpool now has a plethora of options at the top of the field.

Firmino will be ready to start for the first time in a month, however it’s unclear who will be replaced.

The Brazilian has been rotated down the middle with Diogo Jota, but there is room for Jota to move to the left side. “The summary has come to an end.”