As Liverpool considers a major change, Jurgen Klopp mulls over Ibrahima Konate’s decision.

On Saturday, Liverpool maintained their Premier League title challenge with a spectacular victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Reds won 1-0 in dramatic fashion thanks to Divock Origi’s goal four minutes into stoppage time.

Liverpool will now look to keep their perfect record in the Champions League when they face AC Milan on Tuesday to finish the group stage.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

While it’s possible Liverpool will start a completely different lineup against Milan, it seems unlikely considering Klopp’s reluctance to do so against Porto a fortnight ago.

With the Reds having played three tough Premier League games in eight days with only minor changes, expect greater rotation – though it will be limited by the amount of eligible players.

In defense, there are a number of obvious choices.

Ibrahima Konate is expected to take the place of Joel Matip, with Virgil van Dijk likely to be rested as well. Joe Gomez, who returned to training last week, and Nat Phillips are competing for the starting job.

Conor Bradley and Owen Beck could be alternatives if they aren’t required for the under-19s in their crucial UEFA Youth League match against Milan a few hours earlier. Kostas Tsimikas and Neco Williams are on standby to replace Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold at full-back.

Caoimhin Kelleher is ahead of Adrian to fill in between the sticks if Alisson Becker is given a break.

James Milner, who is suspended for the match, is one midfielder who will absolutely not play.

Tyler Morton is poised to start after impressing on his full Champions League debut against Porto last month.

Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and Fabinho have all started in the last three league games and should be rested.

As a result, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain might be called upon, while Naby Keita, who has returned to training after a hamstring injury, could also appear.

Curtis Jones is awaiting clearance to return to the field after suffering a rare eye injury, while Harvey Elliott is also sidelined.

Divock Origi, who started the Anfield match, would be widely touted to start against Milan even if he didn’t have his Molineux heroics on Saturday. “The summary has come to an end.”