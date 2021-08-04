As Liverpool competitors close in on Jack Grealish’s transfer, Liam Gallagher claims the Manchester City star is worth £500 million.

Liverpool fans are waiting to see who their side’s next major acquisition will be, but with Premier League title rivals Manchester City preparing to break their transfer record, lifelong fan Liam Gallagher has commented on the astronomical figure his team could spend.

Although Liverpool took the lead this summer by signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig after meeting his £36 million release clause on May 28, City seems likely to blow that amount out of the water with the signing of Jack Grealish.

Pep Guardiola has been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s wantaway striker Harry Kane, who could command an even higher fee. The 25-year-old Aston Villa captain could become the subject of the first nine-figure transfer in British football history if he seals a £100 million move to the Etihad Stadium.

In response to the rumors, veteran musician Liam Gallagher, 48, the former lead singer of Oasis, turned to Twitter to tell his three-and-a-half million Twitter followers, “100 f****** Million pounds.”

He swiftly responded with a second tweet, alleging, “If that’s the case, Foden must be worth 500 million +,” referring to the English-born offensive midfielder City currently has on their books.