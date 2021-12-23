As Liverpool competes with Manchester United for the ‘dream signing,’ Mohamed Salah is a factor in Erling Haaland’s transfer.

Liverpool beat Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, thanks to Jurgen Klopp’s use of his entire team.

Despite the fact that the Reds have previously exploited the competition to provide peripheral players playing time, the German coach’s options were more limited than normal due to the large number of absentees in his squad.

Liverpool’s Boxing Day match against Leeds has been postponed due to the opposition’s high number of positive covid-19 tests, but they still have a busy schedule in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, may Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp try to add to his squad when the January transfer window opens?

As the team prepares to endure the difficult winter months, here’s a round-up of all the current players connected with a move to Anfield.

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund is a striker.

Germany’s Sky

Liverpool has long been linked with a move for Dortmund’s prolific attacker, with speculation revived as the January transfer window approaches.

According to Sky Germany, the Reds are one of four clubs interested in signing the 21-year-old this summer, with Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Various sites have indicated that Haaland has a £75 million release clause that will kick in at the end of the season, sparking curiosity about his next destination.

Mohamed Salah’s contract discussions, according to the article, might also be a role, with the Egyptian forward making ‘demands’ that Liverpool bring in reinforcements to bolster the squad.

Marco Asensio of Real Madrid

According to rumors in Spain, Liverpool had a €40 million bid for Asensio rejected by Real Madrid.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is eager to cash in on Asensio, but the midfielder has turned down a move to Merseyside.

The Reds are said to have matched Perez’s asking price for the forward, though the 25-year-old is said to be uncomfortable with the possibility of being a squad player, which is his current job in Madrid.

The Spain international is said to want to join a club where he can be “one of the great players,” with both Milan teams linked with the winger.

Luis Diaz is a winger for Porto.

Luis Diaz, a winger for Porto, is said to be a target for.