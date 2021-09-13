As Liverpool celebrates Mohamed Salah’s Premier League milestone, Kostas Tsimikas responds with a humorous retort.

On Monday, teammates congratulated Mohamed Salah on receiving a ‘100′ shirt at the AXA Training Centre.

In Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday, the Egyptian scored his 100th Premier League goal, making him the fifth-fastest player to reach the milestone.

Teammate Kostas Tsimikas also posted a greeting to Salah on Instagram, along with a joke about “joint goals.”

“Class from the club getting a shirt commemorating all of the Premier League goals me and Mo [Salah] have combined,” he added.

“Okay… I believe he has made a greater contribution.

“Congratulations to Egypt’s King. On and off the field, legend.”

Tsimikas may not have scored his first goal for the club, but he’s swiftly earning the nickname “Greek Scouser” from the fans.

Since joining Merseyside last summer, the left back has only made five Premier League games, three of which have occurred this season.

Salah scored almost all of his 100 league goals while at Liverpool, with only two coming while at Chelsea.

“With Mo’s record, it’s incredible, I don’t know how many he can break and he’s undoubtedly desperate to do so,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports on Sunday.

“What a player he has become since he joined us! He’s still hungry, too.

“He was still irritated that he hadn’t scored one or two more goals; that’s how top players are.”