As Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson upstages Harry Kane, he speaks with Tyrone Mings.

Despite the fact that he does not wear the armband, Jordan Henderson is the ‘true’ captain of Gareth Southgate’s England team.

After being out since February due to groin surgery, the Three Lions have had to defend their selection of Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard in their 26-man squad.

Gareth Southgate has been unequivocal in his defense of his decision.

“With a 26-man squad, we were able to take a little bit of a chance with Hendo,” England manager Gareth Southgate told reporters ahead of his team’s match against Scotland.

“We had some decent backup in that part of the pitch, but the risk of not taking Hendo was so high that we decided to give him a chance to make it.

“What he gives to the group on the training field, what he brings to the camp, his experience, the way he can communicate to some of the other players in those quiet moments when you’re in the hotel,” says the coach.

“In the way he exercises and approaches his profession, he reminds me of Harry (Kane).” It’s a huge plus for us that he’s part of the team.”

Even when he hasn’t been on the field, there have been flashes of his off-field effect, something Southgate has mentioned several times throughout the tournament.

The Liverpool captain is a remarkable player and a disappearing breed in English football, from bonding with teenager Jude Bellingham to sharing his career knowledge with Jack Grealish.

He is a captain in the real meaning of the word, an old-school leader.

He exchanged comments with each of his teammates as they marched by him onto the pitch when he came on at halftime against Czech Republic.

When he got into the action, he rushed right up to Bukayo Saka and Kyle Walker and offered them advice as well.

Even as his teammates celebrated a job well done, he walked over to Tyrone Mings to offer him advise at the final whistle.

During his 45-minute return, he did exactly what Liverpool fans have come to expect from him during his time at Anfield, and what has only been evident in the absence of fans over the last 18 months.

The 31-year-old was issuing orders to everyone from Jordan Pickford to Jude Bellingham.