As Liverpool accepts a transfer bid for Xherdan Shaqiri, the striker’s asking price is disclosed.

Monday, June 28th, is your Liverpool morning digest.

Xherdan Shaqiri will cost Liverpool at least £13 million, and the Reds are expecting Lazio to make a formal bid for the Switzerland international.

Shaqiri could leave Liverpool this summer, with a number of European clubs keeping an eye on his situation at Anfield.

With his two goals in the 3-1 final group game win over Turkey, the aggressive midfielder has raised his status at Euro 2020, earning Switzerland a round of 16 match against France on Monday.

And, with two years remaining on Shaqiri’s contract, Liverpool should be able to recuperate the £13 million they paid Stoke City to bring him to Anfield in the summer of 2018.

Lazio reportedly contacted the Reds over the weekend about a possible transfer for the 29-year-old, whom they have long admired.

While the Serie A club has made no formal approach, the ECHO understands that Liverpool are expecting an offer for Shaqiri once the European Championships are over.

The complete story may be found HERE, thanks to Ian Doyle.

Liam Millar, a Liverpool forward, is set to join FC Basel, a 20-time Swiss Championship champion, this summer.

After Liverpool accepted a second seven-figure bid on Friday, the ECHO understands the Canadian international forward is close to completing personal terms.

Millar, 21, was garnering interest from the Championship after making 27 appearances on loan for Charlton Athletic in League One last season, but Basel can provide Europa Conference League football.

An initial approach for Millar was rejected by Liverpool at the start of the week, but Basel eventually met the asking amount and are close to finalizing a deal.

The complete story may be found HERE, thanks to Sam Carroll.