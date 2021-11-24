As Lionel Messi reconsiders his position on Liverpool, Gary Lineker makes a James Milner admission.

Gary Lineker has conceded that his assessment of Liverpool player James Milner was incorrect.

Since joining Liverpool in 2015, the 35-year-old has played in the Premier League for 19 years and has made 180 league appearances.

Despite his extended tenure in the Premier League, Match of the Day host Lineker has admitted that he has previously misjudged Milner.

In his first season at Anfield, it appears that the former England striker was not a fan of the midfielder.

Lionel Messi believes Liverpool will be a strong contender for the Champions League now that they have “returned” to form.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have already qualified for the knockout stages after gaining maximum points in their first four group games, ahead of their match against Porto on Wednesday.

Liverpool scored 13 goals to overcome a difficult group that included AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Porto.

Their clinical nature in front of goal, paired with Liverpool’s outstanding league success, has piqued Lionel Messi’s interest, who believes the Reds are back to their best.

