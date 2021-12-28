As Leicester City nonsense the last insult, Liverpool picks the wrong time to mimic Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah has helped Liverpool out of so many binds during his time at Anfield that he could have expected his teammates to do the same.

But it was precisely the wrong time for the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s team to follow suit after the Egyptian was certified as a mere human like the rest of us.

Salah will undoubtedly be blamed after his 16th-minute penalty mistake proved pivotal in Liverpool’s only second defeat of the season against injury-plagued Leicester City.

Salah, on the other hand, was one of the few Liverpool players who appeared to be threatening on an evening that may prove pivotal in the title fight.

After enticing Wilfred Ndidi into a stupid foul, it was the Egyptian who won the penalty kick.

Kasper Schmeichel was beaten twice at Manchester City two days ago after failing to save any of the six penalties he faced in the Carabao Cup shoot-out last Wednesday.

However, his recent practice definitely paid off as he correctly predicted the direction of the ball and was then fortunate to see Salah’s rebound header strike the crossbar.

With the save from Schmeichel that denied Salah from close range later in the first half, there was no luck involved.

Otherwise, Liverpool were abysmal, even when their increasingly desperate attempts to break down a limited but devoted makeshift Leicester backline appeared to be working.

Sadio Mane, in particular, squandered a fantastic opportunity after the break.

The Reds failed to score in a match for the first time since April, and it was against a squad that started with precisely no recognized centre-backs.

This was Liverpool at their worst: laborious, uninspired, and feeble.

Klopp’s team are now six points behind leaders Manchester City, with Sunday’s trip to third-placed Chelsea, who are level on points with the Reds, taking on even greater significance.

After the final whistle, Leicester fans sang “Feed the Scousers” at the angry away support, followed by “Always the Victims” and “Sign on.”

It was terrible enough that their team lost, but hearing that garbage ring in their ears as they walked out the exits was the icing on the cake.