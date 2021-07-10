As LeBron James breaks Liverpool’s silence, Harvey Elliott sends a message after signing a deal.

This is your Sunday, July 9 morning digest.

LeBron James has explained why he owns a 2% investment in Liverpool and expressed his joy for Jordan Henderson after the 31-year-old scored his first England goal in England’s 4-0 Euro 2020 triumph over Ukraine.

The LA Lakers star became a minor partner in Fenway Sports Organization, the team’s owners, in March after investing in the group. His participation within the Reds was initially inspired by FSG’s purchase of the club in 2010.

Prior to the club’s first top-flight success in 30 years, James purchased a stake in the team for £4.7 million in 2011, which is now allegedly worth $43.6 million (£31.5 million) in 2019.

His admiration for Liverpool is well-known, having first visited the club in 2011 and seen Liverpool draw 1-1 with Manchester United.

Henderson scored his first goal for the Three Lions in his 62nd appearance, completing the scoring with a wonderful header in the quarter-final victory over Andriy Shevchenko’s team.

The whole story is here.

Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, according to the club.

After impressing during a loan spell at Blackburn Rovers last season, where he scored seven goals and added 11 assists, the 18-year-old has signed a five-year contract.

Elliott will travel to Austria with Liverpool’s first-team group in the hopes of impressing Jurgen Klopp and earning playing time when the Premier League season begins.

“It’ll always be there during the years I’m here,” Elliott said after signing his new contract. Hopefully, it will be for a long time.

“There will always be butterflies everytime you put on the shirt, whenever you go out to train and play, whenever you’re involved in the club,” says the player.