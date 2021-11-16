As Kelly crosses Tracy on Coronation Street, fans point out a concern.

As Tracy crossed Kelly on Coronation Street tonight, viewers all shouted the same thing.

After moving into temporary housing, the adolescent has found herself in desperate straits.

Cole is bullying Kelly, demanding that she steal phones if she wants a roof over her head.

Kelly, desperate, snatched Amy’s phone tonight.

Tracy, Amy’s mother, caught her out, calling Kelly a thief and criticizing her for her prison record.

Tracy scolded Kelly in front of several Weatherfield locals, warning her to stay away from her daughter.

Viewers pointed out, however, that Tracy murdered her partner Charlie Stubbs in 2007 and thus wasn’t exactly a talker.

David wrote on Twitter: “Tracy is a talker. The amount of difficulty she’s gotten herself into.” “Tracy the killer judging someone else’s morality…” added Grundy. Mandy stated, “Imran: What makes you think she’d steal Amy’s phone? Tracy: She’s a thief, that’s why. Viewers: And you, Tracy, are a murderer…” “Don’t mess with Tracy Kelly, she can murder people,” Ryan tweeted. Kelly appeared to be saved by Aadi, who told Dev that he was willing to return home if Kelly agreed to move in with them.

However, when Imran and Aadi arrived at Kelly’s place, they discovered that all of her belongings had vanished.

Kelly slept in a shop doorway for the night, lonely and scared.