As Kaide Gordon makes his imprint in a behind-closed-doors Liverpool friendly.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara both maintained their fitness journeys by playing in a Liverpool friendly behind closed doors.

The pair, who had only made cameo appearances in the Reds’ final friendly against Osasuna last Monday, played 80 minutes as Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 4-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

Both had played at Euro 2020, with Thiago missing part of pre-season due to a thigh ailment and Henderson just rejoining his teammates after they returned from the Evian camp.

The pair were left out of the team for Saturday’s Premier League victory against Norwich City in order to focus on their work on Merseyside.

Divock Origi scored versus Villa while on the bench, with Neco Williams, Curtis Jones, and 16-year-old Kaide Gordon also scoring.

Jones missed the game against Norwich owing to Premier League concussion regulations after being forced off with a head injury against Osasuna.

Gordon, on the other hand, was named in the starting lineup for the friendly rather than for either of the Academy teams that played at Kirkby over the weekend.