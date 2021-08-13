As Jurgen Klopp picks out another Liverpool youngster, Harvey Elliott makes his decision.

Harvey Elliott is a first-team squad member this season, according to Jurgen Klopp, who believes the teenager is a beneficiary of the Reds’ determination to give youth a chance.

Elliott, who was playing in an unfamiliar midfield role for the Reds during their summer friendlies, put up an amazing performance in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao at Anfield.

Several clubs are interested in loaning the 18-year-old, who signed a new five-year contract with the club last month after impressing during a season-long spell in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers last season.

However, Klopp is determined to keep Elliott in his senior squad, with the youngster in line to make his Premier League debut against Norwich City on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool’s transfer hesitancy following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum.

When asked if Liverpool would keep the player this season, Klopp replied, “That’s the idea.” “He stood out (during pre-season), but he wasn’t the only one.”

“Of course, Harvey is only 18, so it may be truly extraordinary. Harvey’s biggest issue is that we don’t treat him like an 18-year-old boy, at least not in training and on the field, where his football is rather mature at times.

“He’s a lot more of a kid off the field than he is on it.

“Wow, that’s a lot of fun. That makes us very delighted. He, like all of our midfielders, provides a unique perspective and dimension to the game.

“His dribbling is top-notch, his passing range is excellent, and he can do a lot of things. It’s quite fascinating.”

Elliott was one of numerous young players who impressed Klopp during pre-season friendlies, with the Academy graduates performing admirably.

“Harvey had a fantastic pre-season, but so did Kaide Gordon, who is only 16,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remarked.

“We must maintain the doors open for these unique talents, and we do our best to do so. It isn’t always possible, and it isn’t guaranteed to occur next week, next month, or next year.

“All we have to do now is show that we are a club that supports these types of players. That is what we aim to demonstrate.

“It’s because of that.”

