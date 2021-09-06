As Jurgen Klopp gets what he wants, the Liverpool summer transfer business is explained in two ways.

It’s been a frustrating summer for Liverpool supporters, who have had to watch their closest championship contenders strengthen and bring in household names.

Following the departure of the ever-present Gini Wijnaldum, most football fans assumed that a midfielder would be brought in to fill the Dutchman’s shoes at Liverpool, as well as a new forward.

Instead, the Reds’ only signing came at centre-back, where Ibrahima Konate, a long-term objective, was accomplished.

Liverpool is notorious for being patient when it comes to transfers, and they are not afraid to wait to sign their top targets.

They knew they needed to sign a centre-back in the summer of 2017, and Virgil van Dijk was the only name on their list.

The Reds waited until January 2018 to sign their man after pulling out of negotiations, and something similar could happen again this time.

On the current episode of The Agenda podcast, Theo Squires remarked, “I wouldn’t say Liverpool don’t have money; I’d simply say they’re patient in the transfer market and that’s what they’ve always been.”

“If they want a player, they’ll wait; they’re not going to sign someone just to sign someone. They would have signed Ibrahima Konate if he had been available last summer when they selected who they wanted to replace Dejan Lovren.

“You can go all the way back to Virgil van Dijk, all the way back to Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards.

“They didn’t sign him in the summer because there was a lot of pressure from supporters to sign someone else, but they didn’t.

“It blew up in their faces a little bit because they were terrible defensively for the first half of the season, but then they got him in January and look how wonderful he has been.”

Klopp isn’t the type of manager to make a signing solely to placate the supporters; he’s picky about the players he wants to work with.

So the German will be overjoyed that the club has been able to sign so many of his players to new, expensive contracts, which may explain why there has been so little transfer activity.

