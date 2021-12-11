As Jurgen Klopp gets his Liverpool wish, Steven Gerrard’s replacement gives a tough lesson.

Steven Gerrard had seen situations like this many times before.

With his team in desperate need of motivation, Liverpool’s most talismanic figure had taken it upon himself to elicit a penalty from the opposition via pure willpower.

The ball was placed in front of the Kop on the penalty spot. The Anfield audience waited with bated breath in hope and anticipation.

The same man then hammered home from 12 yards to send the Reds fans into a frenzy and give the home team a hard-earned victory.

This time, though, it was Gerrard who was on the receiving end, as Mohamed Salah’s Aston Villa were trounced by the returning Liverpool great.

Salah has established a habit of doing what Gerrard did during his Liverpool career.

The Egyptian raced at Tyrone Mings for the hundredth time midway through the second half of an increasingly arduous afternoon before being upended by the Villa centre-back for an offence that even the hapless referee Stuart Attwell couldn’t miss.

Salah then pulled himself up, dusted himself down, rejected several Villa players’ attempts to distract him, and hammered the ball past Emiliano Martinez in the bottom corner.

The relief was evident inside Anfield, both on the pitch and in the stands.

And that it was the Egyptian who put Liverpool ahead was quite fitting given how he had taken the game by the scruff of the neck after half-time, with the Reds in desperate need of a burst of energy after being frustrated by an obstinate Villa backline.

Salah’s goal, his 21st in 22 appearances this season, means Liverpool has now scored in 31 consecutive games, tying the club record.

But it was a win built on a 10th clean sheet in 16 Premier League games, a total they’ve only matched once before, when they kept 13 in 2005/06.

After forcing the breakthrough, Liverpool made the mistake of taking their foot off the accelerator in the last quarter, allowing Villa to muster a head of steam that was simply non-existent before falling behind.

There's a chance, given the Reds' 20 shots to the visitors' four – none of which were on target.