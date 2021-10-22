As Jurgen Klopp delivers a double Liverpool injury update, Thiago Alcantara’s return date is revealed.

Thiago Alcantara’s return to Liverpool could take another month, according to Jurgen Klopp, who also confirmed Curtis Jones’ availability for Sunday’s showdown with Manchester United.

Thiago is yet to return to full squad training after injured his calf in a 3-0 Premier League win against Crystal Palace at home on September 18.

While the Spaniard has resumed light training at Kirkby, Liverpool will not rush him back, with the Premier League match against Arsenal at Anfield on November 20 being the first game following the international break.

Thiago, who has missed the last six games, is expected to miss not just the upcoming meeting at Old Trafford, but also the Carabao Cup fourth round tie at Preston North End, Atletico Madrid’s Champions League visit, and Premier League fixtures against Brighton and West Ham United.

Jones, a fellow midfielder, has missed the last two games due to a groin injury he sustained while on duty with the England under-21s.

In a press conference on Friday, Klopp said: “Curtis will train with us in full today.

“Before we went to Atletico, he had already completed some training. He ought to be a contender (on Sunday).

“Not you, Thiago. He has yet to participate in team training. He won’t be this week, without a doubt.

“Meanwhile, he’s running, which is a positive indication. We have two weeks until the international break, so (Thiago will return) possibly sooner, but most likely after the break.

“That’s what we’re expecting, but we’ll have to wait and see.”