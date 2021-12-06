The Washington Newsday
Divock Origi celebrates after he scores his team's opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux stadium

As Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah battle for first place, Divock Origi has been anointed Liverpool’s king.

There’s only one man Liverpool can turn to when they’re in trouble.

Divock Origi, you are the King of the Kop this week. Who else could have scored deep into stoppage time to secure a crucial three points for Liverpool when the Belgian came off the bench? Every week, we’ll present our top ten Liverpool players, with the best being named Player of the Week. Fans can also vote for their favorite performances from the previous week. To participate, simply log in and see who is the new champion following Wolves’ late victory.

