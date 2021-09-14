As Joel Matip demonstrates why Ibrahima Konate is still waiting for his Liverpool debut, Harvey Elliott answers to Pascal Struijk’s apology.

Harvey Elliott has resorted to social media to defend Pascal Struijk of Leeds United after the 18-year-old suffered a catastrophic ankle injury as a result of his tackle.

Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Marcelo Bielsa’s side on Sunday was overshadowed by the youngster’s ankle injury, which will require surgery.

Elliott, on the other hand, called it a “freak accident” and admitted that the Whites defender didn’t deserve to be sent out by referee Craig Pawson.

There was a lot of discussion among supporters and pundits over whether the decision was correct.

Despite Elliott’s injury, Liverpool put together a confident display at Elland Road, defeating their opponents 3-0.

Mohamed Salah scored early in the first half, then Fabinho and Sadio Mane added goals after the break.

Joel Matip, on the other hand, was a star performer.

No Liverpool player attempted more passes or had higher accuracy against Leeds than the defender, who was instrumental in Salah’s opening goal.

Ibrahima Konate, the Reds’ £36 million summer addition, has yet to make his competitive debut.

