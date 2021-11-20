As Joe Cole claims that Chelsea has no flaws, Liverpool is advised to ‘worry’ about them.

Chelsea have ‘no weaknesses,’ according to former Liverpool player Joe Cole, as they extended their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Chelsea faced Leicester City in an early kick-off match, and they won convincingly 3-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel’s team took the lead through Antonio Rudiger, before N’Golo Kante doubled their advantage with a goal against his previous club.

Chelsea won thanks to a goal from Christian Pulisic midway through the second half, extending their lead at the top to six points over second-placed Manchester City and seven points over Liverpool heading into their game against Arsenal.

Cole, who made 42 appearances for Liverpool in a single season, believes Chelsea, his other former team, are in a solid position.

“You attempt to pick holes in a team that doesn’t have any flaws,” Cole remarked on BT Sport.

“When you look at the bench strength, the team has a lot of talent.” They have a six-point lead. They were outstanding today because of the way the system operates.” Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who was working as a commentator for BT Sport alongside Cole, mirrored Cole’s sentiments.

Ferdinand also sent a warning to other Premier League clubs vying for the crown.

“The conductor from the back was Thiago Silva, who gave a completely calm and authoritative performance,” Ferdinand stated. “He spread like wildfire among the team.”

“Whenever (Edouard) Mendy was called up, he was produced.” You can look at this team and see that everyone is playing at a seven or higher.

“Every now and again, great goalkeepers and players are called upon. It’s all about concentration and showing up at the proper times, which Mendy did. He’s been amazing, and the clean sheets are huge right now.

“Every single player, even those who are just entering the game, has an impact on the game.”

“It’s worth noting that £150 million striker (Romelu Lukaku) isn’t playing today.” That will be a source of concern for the opposing squad. Goals are coming from all directions.