As Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand clash, Harry Kane sends a transfer reminder to Liverpool.

For Tuesday, August 3rd, here’s your morning digest.

The decision by Harry Kane not to attend a Tottenham Hotspur training session Tuesday afternoon has divided opinion.

Despite Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s reluctance to trade his star player, the 28-year-old is attempting to force a move this summer.

Kane’s departure would be catastrophic for the Lilywhites, who have relied heavily on the England international’s goals.

In recent years, Liverpool has had to deal with a key player going against the club in order to secure a move.

The Reds have functioned as a stepping stone for a number of players, from Luis Suarez to Philippe Coutinho, and will be aware of the difficult challenge Spurs face.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in a considerably different position these days, and will be acutely conscious of this as the Kane transfer drama unfolds.

The complete story may be found here.

Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher had opposing viewpoints on Kane’s situation.

Carragher has slammed the Spurs striker’s behavior in an attempt to resolve his future, while Ferdinand expressed sympathy for the England striker.

The former Manchester United defender wrote, “Harry [Kane] wants trophies and he ain’t getting any younger.”

Ferdinand’s accusation was met with an honest response from Carragher, who remained a one-club man throughout his playing career.

“I disagree; failing to show up for training is unethical. We all know he wants to leave and understand why,” remarked the Liverpool icon.

“However, Harry should not jeopardize his reputation or relationship with his adoring fans only to win the job. HIS club will always be Spurs.”

The complete story may be found here.