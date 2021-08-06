As Jack Grealish completes his move to Manchester City, Liverpool fans say the same thing about Raheem Sterling.

In possibly the most exciting 24 hours of this transfer window, which saw Lionel Messi leave Barcelona, Jack Grealish joined Manchester City for a record-breaking £100 million.

The Premier League champions are bolstering their team ahead of the new season in order to defend their championship and keep up with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

Grealish is a great addition to their already stellar lineup, but many supporters are questioning what this means for Raheem Sterling.

Since leaving Anfield for Manchester in 2015, the former Red has been a key part of City’s success under Pep Guardiola, but his future has been called into question in recent weeks.

Sterling was a bright spot for England in this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament, helping the Three Lions reach the final against Italy, but recent claims in The Mirror say that contract talks have stalled.

Even though he has two years left on his contract at the Etihad, which finishes in 2023, fans are already dreaming about a stunning return to Merseyside.

“If City get Kane and Grealish, Sterling will undoubtedly be sold,” one supporter tweeted. Is he a good match for Klopp’s current LFC?

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Sterling returned to Liverpool,” said another. It may be incredible to witness him under Jurgen’s tutelage.”

Given the contentious manner in which the 26-year-old orchestrated a move to Liverpool’s rivals, it’s a topic that will undoubtedly spark debate.

Some fans have moved on and would like to see Sterling return to Liverpool now that six years have passed and he has only developed under Guardiola.

“Sterling to Liverpool just makes sense to me…” tweeted one user.

“I disliked him when he left, but he’s gone on to do well, and if he improves the squad, I think we should test the waters and see if City are willing to sell,” he remarked.

“By the way, this will be Sterling’s final season at City. I believe he will return to Liverpool.”

Fans are obviously divided, with some simply tweeting, “Not a chance.”

“Please, no,” wrote another. I’d rather return Coutinho.”

Sterling will undoubtedly want to do so. “The summary has come to an end.”