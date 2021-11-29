As he prepares to take over at Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick has made his thoughts about Liverpool and Salah obvious.

Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as Manchester United’s interim manager, and he has previously praised Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who left the club a little over a week ago, has been replaced by the former RB Leipzig manager, who is subject to work visa requirements.

Rangnick has been named as a six-month interim manager until the end of the season, followed by a two-year consultancy job.

Rangnick was previously the head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, where he had only recently started.

Rangnick has previously praised Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, and he recently delivered an interview in which he emphasized the coaching impact on the Reds’ attacking line.

“Salah, Firmino, and Mane,” says Salah. Rangnick told Coaches’ Voice, “Three distinct guys from three different countries.”

“None of them were natural ball winners when they joined Liverpool. They weren’t press machines at all.

“So the coach and the staff have been in charge of how they play at Liverpool.”

“The coach’s duty was to coach Salah, Firmino, and Mane to play at that high level, that intense sort of football in the last three or four years.”

Rangnick formerly worked at RB Leipzig as both a manager and a director of football, as well as a consultant for Red Bull GmbH.

Before joining Liverpool in January 2020, the 63-year-old maintained a careful eye on Red Bull Salzburg, particularly Takumi Minamino.

Rangnick said why Liverpool’s style of play was comparable to that of both Red Bull clubs, Leipzig and Salzburg, in a December 2019 interview.

Rangnick told Sky Sports, “The style is quite similar to Jurgen’s.” “It’s proactive, high-pressure, and counter-pressure. We don’t want to squander time with square passes or back passes once we’ve won the ball.

“We’re trying to move the ball forward as rapidly as possible, create chances, and score as many goals as we can.”

“It’s no coincidence that [Klopp] has four former players of mine (Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, and Joel Matip), because it shows that he’s looking for the same type of players, with the same assets.”

