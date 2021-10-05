As he hauled the five-foot behemoth out of the Mersey, the fisherman’s rod was broken.

A gigantic conger eel found in the River Mersey was bigger than the angler who caught it!

As he tried to land the huge fish, West Derby angler Colin Perkins had his rod broken by the five-foot eel, which weighed 17-and-a-half pounds.

Last Friday, the eel caught half a mackerel off the river’s Woodside beach, and it took four local fishers to catch it.

Colin expressed his amazement and happiness, saying, “That was my first ever conger, and I’ll probably never get another that huge.” This was a pleasant surprise because you only see one or two of these creatures per year. To add to the drama, my rod snapped!”

“I am 5′ 10”, Colin continued, “but my pal is 5’2” and it was the same length as him!” Steven Jones, Liam Joseph, and Chris Baxter were among the anglers on the quayside who assisted in netting it over the wall, where we unhooked it, weighed it, and returned it without delay.”

Colin believes that the riverbed surrounding the Woodside/Seacombe ferry ports is ideal for eels.

“The region there is rather snaggy, with lots of mud and rocks, which makes it an ideal home for the eels,” he continued.

“However, the Mersey in general is currently fishing its socks off. There are a number of smoothounds and bull huss, including a 10 pound huss and a 15 pound hound that were recently caught.

“Because of the late summer and the sluggish advent of winter, these are still there, so there might be a few excellent weeks of fishing ahead.

“The eel was caught on mackerel using a wire rig provided by The Rig Shack in Bromborough. The Mersey is still alive and well. It’s cleaner than it’s ever been, and I believe the warmer weather is having an impact on the species that are coming in.”

Colin’s grab was impressive, however it fell far short of the UK record.

M. Larkin caught the largest conger ever caught from the shore in 1992 at Devil’s Point, Plymouth.