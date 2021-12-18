As he describes Chelsea’s strategy, Thomas Tuchel makes a point about Liverpool’s’sacrifice.’

Thomas Tuchel has cited Liverpool as an example, vowing that Chelsea will persevere despite a string of bad luck.

Londoners are today pitted against each other on five fronts.

Chelsea are not only firmly in the Premier League championship race, but they are also targeting success in Europe and both domestic cups, with the Club World Cup set to take place in Abu Dhabi in February.

In 2019, Liverpool won the World Club Championship after defeating Flamengo in Qatar to add to their Champions League title.

Jurgen Klopp took a quality squad to the competition in the Middle East, but the Reds were forced to forfeit a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa.

The manager’s hand was pushed by the schedule, which had games versus Villa and Monterrey on two continents within 24 hours of each other.

Tuchel acknowledged the calendar was against Liverpool when asked about his priorities if a similar situation arose.

Chelsea will “push through and pursue” every opportunity for trophy this season, he insisted.

“I think [Liverpool] did [what they did against Villa]because they played one day later in Qatar,” Tuchel stated in a press conference yesterday.

“I don’t believe they would have abandoned it if they had three or four days in between; I believe they would have looked for alternatives.”

“But no, we will never do this because if we believe we need to rest or give players an opportunity to play, as is customary in the Carabao Cup, we will do so, but we will always prepare to win the match.”

“This is the spirit with which we must continue.

“Of course, it’s a fight, and it feels really demanding, I can guarantee you.” It will be difficult for everyone, including the staff and players, but we will persevere and pursue it because there is no other option.

“We enjoy participating in these tournaments and wish to continue doing so.” In these tournaments, we intend to come in March, April, or May. So no, we’re not going to start assessing games and their worth.” Liverpool and Chelsea are catching up to Manchester City at the top of the standings, forming a three-way title chase.

At the moment, the city is one. “The summary has come to an end.”