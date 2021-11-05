As Gary Neville dismisses the transfer question, Lionel Messi makes a claim for Liverpool.

While conceding that ‘not always the best team wins,’ Lionel Messi has selected Liverpool as one of the contenders to win the Champions League this season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been considered major favourites to win Europe’s elite championship since his summer departure to Paris Saint-Germain was confirmed.

PSG has reached the Champions League final and semi-final in each of the last two seasons, and with an offensive combination of Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar at their disposal, they will be confident of eventually winning the cup.

Messi acknowledged that, while the French team is one of the’main candidates’ to win the competition, clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City have an advantage due to the length of time spent working together as a group.

Gary Neville has detailed why, if given the chance, he would never have played for Liverpool.

The former Manchester United captain spent his entire playing career with his boyhood club, clocking up 599 games in nearly to 17 years at Old Trafford.

Neville has built a career as one of Sky Sports’ most known pundits alongside Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher since retiring from football.

When it comes to Liverpool, Neville has always been outspoken when it comes to his role as a commentator, and he has highlighted the Reds yet again in a podcast.

Neville was asked on an edition of Sky Sports’ Off Script which clubs he would have contemplated joining if he had ever left Manchester United.

In response to the question, Neville began by excluding three clubs from consideration, one of which being Liverpool.

"Three can be ruled out," Neville added. "I could never have imagined myself playing for [Manchester] City, Liverpool, or Leeds. In a million years, no way."