As FSG reveals a £220 million Liverpool plan, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp advocate for a new Premier League rule.

Pep Guardiola has requested that the Premier League increase the number of substitutes allowed for each team to five.

Guardiola’s request for a tweak in the substitution rule echoes Jurgen Klopp’s request from last season.

The Premier League temporarily altered the rule to allow managers to make five substitutions during Project Restart.

Last season, however, despite the fact that the other top European leagues had kept the new regulation in place, a majority decision was taken to return to three substitutions.

After his side’s Carabao Cup win against Wycombe on Tuesday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola termed the present law “stupid,” despite his team’s expanding injury list.

FSG may have been chastised for their lack of transfer expenditure this summer, but their £60 million investment in the Anfield Road stand demonstrates that they are committed to Liverpool’s long-term prospects.

The Reds’ transfer approach this summer was centered on ensuring the futures of important players like Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk, with the owners’ stadium plans following suit.

An extended Anfield Road stand will add 7,000 seats to the stadium’s total capacity, raising it to 61,000 for the 2023/24 season.

When the £60 million spent on the project is added to the £110 million spent on the Main Stand and the £50 million AXA Training Centre, FSG has spent a total of £220 million on building costs.

