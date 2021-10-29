As forensics comb the scene of the incident, a man is stabbed in a’very peaceful’ neighborhood.

Before being transported to hospital with serious injuries, a guy was stabbed in a’very peaceful’ section in Halewood.

On Friday, soon after 6.30 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to Beechwood Avenue in response to reports of an incident.

The Washington Newsday reported that a guy was stabbed inside a house before paramedics brought him to the hospital and police formed a perimeter.

Police are swarming the street after reports of a stabbing.

A short while later, Merseyside Police stated that a man in his 30s had been stabbed and was being treated.

“Detectives are seeking for information following a stabbing in Halewood this evening, Friday 29 October,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“At around 6.40 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Beechwood Avenue in response to reports of a man in his 30s who had been stabbed and was in critical condition.” He was brought to the hospital.

“Officers will continue to conduct house-to-house, forensic, and witness inquiries in the area.”

Residents in the region were stunned by the incident, with one resident who has lived in the area for more than 30 years saying that anything like this happens “extremely rarely” and that it is typically “quite calm.”

Photographs obtained at the incident show forensic officers searching the area for evidence while speaking with potential witnesses.

On nearby Pendleton Green, a second cordon was also erected.

“This is the very early phases of our inquiry, and we’re attempting to determine exactly what happened,” Detective Inspector Leanne Hobin said.

“Let us know if you saw or heard anything, or if you reside in the area and believe you may have captured those guilty on CCTV, dashcam, or other devices, and we will take action.”

“Your information could be critical in locating and apprehending individuals who are responsible for the crime and removing them from the streets.”

If you have any information, please contact our social media department through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ citing reference 915.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.