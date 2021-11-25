As flights are canceled, easyJet, Ryanair, and Jet2 have issued the following travel advice.

As the coronavirus spreads across Europe again, new travel restrictions and procedures have been introduced as some countries re-enter lockdown.

The WHO revealed last week that it was “extremely concerned” about the continent’s statistics, warning that 500,000 additional fatalities might be recorded by March unless immediate action is taken.

After a spike in coronavirus infections prompted a fresh national shutdown, Jet2 has canceled its flights and vacations to Austria.

According to NottinghamshireLive, severe limits have been reinstated across the UK, with protection measures in place until December.

People have been advised to work from home and only leave the house when absolutely necessary. Although schools are open, parents are encouraged to keep their children at home if at all feasible.

“Due to the Austrian government declaring a national lockdown, we have decided to stop flights and holidays to Vienna up to and including December 1,” the travel operator said in a statement.

“We have been frequently recognized by independent travel agents for how we have handled program modifications, and all affected trade bookings will be cancelled with a commensurate reimbursement.”

“We will provide a further update for bookings due to travel to Vienna after December 1 ahead of time.””

EasyJet presently has no flights scheduled between the United Kingdom and Austria; however, some flights scheduled for December are still on track.

Tickets for a trip from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to Salzburg on December 18 are presently on sale.

According to a representative for the low-cost carrier, The Washington Newsday: “We will continue to closely monitor the situation and adjust our flight schedule to ensure that it is in keeping with customer demand and travel limitations.

“If any flights are canceled, we will contact clients immediately and offer them a refund, a voucher, or a free transfer.”

Ryanair was also contacted for comment but did not answer; nonetheless, a trip from Liverpool to Vienna on Saturday (November 27) was still listed on the airline’s website as having tickets available for purchase.

Following an increase in cases, Belgium has implemented stronger procedures, while the Netherlands issued stricter rules on Friday, November 12.

Last week, Ireland announced a slew of new policies aimed at lowering interest rates. “The summary has come to an end.”