As Fiorentina prepares to hold a ‘auction,’ Liverpool informed Dusan Vlahovic of the asking price.

Liverpool returns to Premier League action this weekend, hosting West Ham United on Sunday.

The Reds are still the Premier League’s only unbeaten team, but fixtures are coming thick and fast ahead of the hectic December schedule.

With the January transfer window approaching quickly, speculation about any prospective incomings is already heating up.

So, here’s a round-up of all the most recent Liverpool transfer news, speculations, and gossip from around the world.

According to the latest rumours from Italy, Fiorentina has set a price for striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The 21-year-current old’s contract expires in 2023, but he has yet to reach an agreement on a new deal, which could force the Serie A club to sell him as early as January, according to the article.

Juventus are the favourites to sign the midfielder, but Fiorentina’s €80 million (£68.7 million) asking price could be a stumbling block in any potential deal.

According to the article, it might lead to a Premier League ‘auction,’ with Liverpool being one of the clubs associated with the player in recent weeks.

Toni Kroos’ agent, Volker Struth, has denied any ties to Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester City, according to Sport1.

The Real Madrid midfielder had been linked with a move to England, but his agent has debunked any speculation that his client will leave the Bernabeu anytime soon.

“I believe Toni will finish his career at Real Madrid,” Struth said. “He hasn’t indicated that he wants to leave in any of our phone conversations.” In Madrid, he and his family are extremely happy.” Last month, El Nacional reported that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign Kroos, but those claims have since been debunked.

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly expressed reservations about his possible move to Real Madrid, citing his dissatisfaction with the team’s performances under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Despite Madrid’s second-place finish in La Liga, it has been suggested that the Frenchman wishes for a managerial change. “The summary has come to an end.”