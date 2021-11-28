As Farhad Moshiri prepares for a crucial month, Rafa Benitez’s interview reveals the truth about Everton.

What was being screamed, shouted, and passionately chanted was drowned out by the strains of Hey Jude.

But you didn’t have to be within hearing distance of the Evertonians to understand what was being hurled at the players.

After a sixth game without a win, vitriol swirled around in that far corner, even if it couldn’t be heard by most in the stadium.

Also, seven games and only two points.

In a similar vein, the performance they had just witnessed had a distinct air of desperation.

Everton dominated the second half in search of a response to Ivan Toney’s penalty, but we simply hoped they’d score, not expecting it. They also played in this fashion.

After that, Rafa Benitez sought to protect and defend his players, claiming that their effort could not be questioned.

Everton, on the other hand, was facing Brentford, a lower-league club.

Effort should never be compromised, but quality should have distinguished these two squads.

Benitez is aware of this and intends to fix it in January, but he chose to protect his squad as much as possible. He claimed that confidence is low. Now was not the time to publicly criticize them.

That had already been done for him by his fans.

Brentford will struggle this season based on this, but the fact that Everton still lost here is cause for concern.

The Blues could very well be one of them. This club, and their performance today, smacked like a team that will finish in the middle to bottom half of the table, with little to play for come April.

After this last defeat, many of you may think that generous. Even wishful thought.

Because, while this wasn’t Everton’s best or strongest lineup, it doesn’t excuse the players who were selected in any way.

Everton is a club with high expectations. Alternatively, it should have.

Even though the Blues are missing Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, Demarai Gray is only fit for half an hour, Abdoulaye Doucoure is making his first appearance since September, and Andros Townsend has lost his early season form, Everton must do better than this.

A group of current or previous internationals in the. “Summary concludes.”