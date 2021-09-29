As fans bring out a concern, a Coronation Street character “disappears.”

After a character ‘disappeared,’ Coronation Street viewers all pointed out a fault with tonight’s show.

As his adopted son Max misbehaves at school, David has had a lot on his plate recently.

David reported Daniel to the school for attacking Max on Monday, unaware that Max had stolen his instructor Daniel’s wallet.

However, he quickly discovered Max’s deceit and severely punished him.

However, people pointed out a flaw at the start of tonight’s broadcast.

It was time for school, so David stood at the bottom of the stairs and summoned Max and his half-sister Lily down.

While Max was on television, Lily was not, prompting many viewers to point out that the kid hasn’t been seen on the show in a long time.

“Has anyone else realized Lilly has vanished or?” Newt inquired.

“She’ll come back at the age of 16,” Mary said.

“Lily…not she’s there, David,” Chris remarked.

“What David and Shona don’t know is that Lily is stuck in Narnia,” another joked.

“Next week Lily will be played by Miriam Margolyes, but David and Shona won’t notice at all,” Marky tweeted.

“Lily is not in this episode,” Hilda added.