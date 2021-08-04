As Fabinho and Roberto Firmino return to Liverpool training, five things have been seen.

Liverpool have recently completed their third week of pre-season training as Jurgen Klopp aims to improve his squad’s fitness ahead of the new season, which begins later this month.

Last Thursday, the Reds lost their fourth summer friendly to Hertha Berlin in an end-to-end 4-3 defeat.

Following that, Liverpool will play two hour-long friendly against Bologna on Thursday, followed by two games in two days against Spanish opponents, with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday and Osasuna the next day.

The most recent pre-season images were released today, and here’s what we found.

Following their international exploits in the Copa America, the Brazilian duo has returned to club action.

Following Brazil’s loss in the World Cup final to Argentina, the pair were all smiles when they were reunited with their Liverpool teammates.

Both players came too late last week to play against Hertha Berlin, so they’ll be looking forward to this week’s fixtures to round out their pre-season preparations.

The absence of all three centre-backs from today’s photos isn’t cause for concern.

With several other key players of the squad, like Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold, missing from the newest batch of photographs, it’s probable they were just exercising away from the camera or in a different location of the Reds’ training complex.

As they continue their long-awaited comebacks from injury, the fit-again centre-halves will be eager to add some more pre-season minutes this week.

Despite Fabinho and Firmino being among his teammates, the Brazilian goalkeeper was not shown in the current round of pre-season photos.

The cause for his absence is unknown at this time, but he is expected to rejoin his teammates in the following days.

It will be intriguing to watch if the Reds number one, like his international colleagues, returns to action in the club’s next round of games.

According to The Washington Newsday, both Fabinho and Alisson are likely to discuss a new deal.

Liverpool has depended on a significant contingent of U23s to help reinforce its ranks since the majority of the squad has been abroad at international tournaments over the summer.

As senior internationals return following extended breaks, a number of the club’s academy players have returned home. “The summary has come to an end.”