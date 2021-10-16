As Everton’s pressure mounts, Anthony Gordon makes Rafa Benitez’s admission.

Anthony Gordon has spoken out about the pressures of playing for Everton as a local player and why Rafa Benitez’s style fits him.

During the Blues’ 1-1 draw away to Manchester United soon before the international break, the winger made his first Premier League start of the season.

After his name was sung by the travelling crowd when he was substituted at Old Trafford, the 20-year-old is aiming to work hard and stay in his manager’s plans for the future.

Gordon, on the other hand, believes that younger players are held to a higher standard, even if he enjoys the pressure right now.

The winger confessed: “It is incredible.

“I’m from the neighborhood; I’m literally two minutes away from the stadium, and people come up to me all the time, asking me questions and thinking something incredible about me.

“Because the fans expect more of you as a local guy, you are held to a higher standard. I hold myself to a higher level than everybody else. People can hold me to any standard they want, but it will never be as high as the one I set for myself.” Carlo Ancelotti gave Gordon his debut in January 2020, when he came off the bench during halftime of a match against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Now that he’s under Benitez’s tutelage, the winger believes that the latter’s playing style is more suited to him as a player.

He said, ” “Haven’t I had quite a few coaches? I don’t want to leave anyone out, therefore Rafa and Carlo are definitely in the top 20 all-time players.

“It’s great and an amazing experience to have them at such a young age, and I’m only becoming better as a result.

“Yes, I believe [Benitez’s style] suits me better; he’s really intense, and we play on the counter.

"I'm a short, sharp player who can get up and down the field quickly. It helps me since I can let my legs go and run a few times during the game." Gordon has also commended Everton's squad and other coaches, especially Leighton Baines and Duncan Ferguson, for assisting him in acclimating to senior football as rapidly as possible.