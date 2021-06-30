As Everton’s pre-season squad takes shape, Rafa Benitez’s alternatives become evident.

Everton’s new manager is Rafa Benitez.

The surprising departure of Carlo Ancelotti at the start of the month may still come as a shock to many of the players when they return from their summer vacations on Monday, July 5th, to a new manager in control.

Benitez, the former Liverpool manager, emerged as the front-runner for the job just over two weeks ago, following extensive ties to Nuno Espirito Santo, the former Wolves manager.

Everton have already made certain pre-season arrangements, including a trip to the United States to compete in the Florida Cup in late July, followed by a trip to Manchester United one week before the start of the 2021/22 season.

However, Benitez will not have a full team at his disposal to begin preparations for those matches.

The following are the players who could participate in the initial preseason training sessions next week.

Jordan Pickford is still with England as they advance through Euro 2020 at the time of writing.

Everton’s No.1 kept three clean sheets in the tournament’s group stages, helping the Three Lions reach a last-16 match against Germany at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Robin Olsen, the club’s other senior goalkeeper from last season, is also overseas with Sweden at Euro 2020, but no news on whether his loan term at Goodison will be extended.

That leaves Joao Virginia as the lone senior option for Benitez’s first day in charge, with the possibility of Harry Tyrer stepping up from under-23s duty, as he did last season.

International tournaments this summer will have an impact on the Everton defenders who will return to Finch Farm on Benitez’s first day in charge.

Yerry Mina is in Colombia for the Copa America this summer, and he’s had a terrific campaign with some outstanding individual performances.

Meanwhile, despite picking up an injury in France’s last group game against Portugal, Lucas Digne will be granted a long sabbatical after his recent engagement with the national team.

As a result, the left back missed. The summary comes to a close.