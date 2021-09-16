As Everton considers Ben Godfrey’s future, Rafa Benitez has handed James Rodriguez a headache.

Everton’s perfect start to the season continued on Monday night when they defeated Burnley 3-1 at Goodison Park.

After a hesitant start, the Clarets took the lead immediately after the restart when Ben Mee scored his 200th goal for the club.

Rafa Benitez’s side, on the other hand, fought quickly and were level seven minutes later thanks to Michael Keane’s header.

Andros Townsend stunned the Goodison Park crowd five minutes later when he unleashed a magnificent 25-yard strike into the far corner of the net.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s wonderful through ball found Demarai Gray, who tucked past Nick Pope for his third goal of the season just a minute later.

Everton returned to the top four with the win, drawing level on points with Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool in the rankings.

Rafa Benitez’s team will travel to Villa Park in the Midlands on Saturday to face Dean Smith’s Aston Villa.

Given his recent form, it’s difficult to envisage Jordan Pickford not starting in goal against the Lions.

While at the back, it will be intriguing to watch if Benitez opts for a back three and wing-backs again, or if he remains with the classic four that ended Monday’s game.

Ben Godfrey was the guy who came off the bench in the second half of Monday’s game as his manager reverted to a back four.

Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne will almost certainly start at right-back and left-back, respectively, if Benitez opts for a back four.

Many Blues fans consider Godfrey to be their team’s number one centre-back, but with both Yerry Mina and Michael Keane having played on Monday, they could be given the nod on Saturday.

Given their strong beginnings to the season, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure are both safe bets to start.

While Andre Gomes’ superb performance off the bench against the Clarets provided enough of fuel for contemplation.

Benitez may decide to keep Gomes and Allan in the midfield, with Doucoure moving forward in a more attacking role.

Alex Iwobi has impressed so far this season, and it's possible he'll continue to do so.