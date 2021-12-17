As Emma and Curtis prepare for their wedding, an ITV Coronation Street blooper has been discovered.

As Emma Brooker and Curtis Delamere prepared for their wedding, Coronation Street viewers noticed an error.

This week, Emma realized Curtis had been lying about his life-threatening condition, which put a stumbling block in their marriage plans.

After the revelation, the character, played by Alexandra Mardell, threatened to end the relationship, but Curtis admitted he had a problem and begged her to take him back.

Emma followed Curtis to his psychologist session on Friday’s hour-long episode as he attempted to get to the root of his problems.

Before Emma departed to her hen party, the two had an emotional heart-to-heart, and he assured Emma that he loved her more than anything, and that their wedding will be the best day of their lives.

Emma was still concerned if she was doing the right thing, and later in the episode she confided in her friend Amy about the problem.

Amy was taken aback and advised Emma to put it off, but she was insistent about going through with it because Curtis is receiving assistance for his problems.

Fans of the ITV show, on the other hand, were distracted by the two dramatic scenes staged in Emma’s home above the salon.

The flat was damaged in a fire earlier this year, and viewers couldn’t help but note how the scorched walls were still apparent months later on last night’s program.

Corrie fans on Twitter were astonished to see the flat had undergone a drastic renovation during tonight’s show.

“Wow #Corrie is good, having the flat above the salon redone overnight,” Sharon said.

Chrystyna went on to say: “Wait a minute… when was the flat redecorated? In yesterday night’s show, it was still smoke-damaged.” “And just like that, Emma’s flat has been decorated over night,” Aidan added. “Has that flat received a sudden makeover?” Ryan wondered. “When did they repaint the flat?” Katie inquired. Noreen explained: “Is there anything I’m missing? When did they renovate their apartment?”