As dealers try to flee with a satchel of drugs and cash, the ‘Jimmy line’ gang is busted.

Police have busted a drugs ring known as the “Jimmy” line that was selling heroin and crack cocaine between Merseyside and Cumbria.

The drug dealers are the latest Merseyside gang to be captured trying to smuggle Class A drugs into Barrow-in-Furness in recent months.

unscrupulous dealers looking to prey on high levels of addiction and hardship have targeted the town.

Cumbria Police officers discovered a phone line, dubbed the Jimmy line, running from somewhere in the Merseyside area on March 9 this year.

That phone sent SMS to a list of consumers in Barrow on March 10 offering Class A drugs for sale.

The messages were issued in Merseyside, but the Jimmy line coordinated sales in the Cumbrian town throughout the day, according to the police.

Daniel Bullock, 30, was working as a “street dealer” on the ground in Barrow, transferring drugs to the final user, according to police information.

Bullock was working out of the home of an acquaintance named Tony Miller on Annan Street in Barrow, according to detectives.

Police raided that residence shortly after 2 p.m., and when they arrived, they witnessed a satchel being tossed from a window.

This was then discovered to contain £3,020 in cash and 74 street deals of Class A narcotics, with some of the illegal stockpile strewn throughout the property’s back yard and nearby roof tops.

Bullock, 35, and Miller, 35, were both taken into custody on suspicion of providing Class A narcotics.

While officers in Cumbria were pursuing street vendors, their Merseyside counterparts were pursuing the drug ring’s more senior members.

Shortly after the raid in Barrow, the police stopped a vehicle in Merseyside that contained the operation’s leader, Brady Cole, 31.

Officers discovered a cell phone that was being used as the Jimmy line inside the vehicle, and Cole was arrested.

In court, all three guys later admitted to conspiring to provide Class A drugs.

Cole, of East Lane, Runcorn, received a four-and-a-half-year term, while Bullock, of Raleigh Street, Barrow, received a three-and-a-half-year sentence, and Miller received a two-year sentence.

Operation Flaught, which was undertaken to target the, resulted in the convictions. “The summary has come to an end.”