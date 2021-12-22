As Curtis apologized, Coronation Street viewers feared they’d tuned in to the incorrect show.

Fans of Coronation Street thought they were watching the wrong show tonight when an episode paid homage to a beloved film.

Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford) attempted to apologise to Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) by producing enormous white boards with writing in black marker on them, similar to the iconic scene from Love Actually.

Fans immediately recognized the film’s resemblance and expressed their delight on Twitter.

In the midst of the mayhem at Emma and Curtis’ wedding, Coronation Street fans appreciate the attire.

With a sobbing laughing emoji, Owen tweeted, “Coronation Street has gone Love Actually #Corrie.”

“Omg he’s doing a Love Actually #corrie,” Jilly said.

Robin remarked: “Curtis is starring in Love Actually. #Corrie is a jerk.” “#Corrie Love Actually was much better,” another user said. “What are you playing at?” Emma said as the episode progressed. Curtis quietly tossed the first board, which said “I love you,” then the second, which said “I’m sorry.” “It’s our film,” he stated haltingly. But, as Emma put it, it simply made her sadder: “If you have any idea how much you have humiliated and harmed me, then you do this. Do you think this is a joke?” “I’m simply desperate,” Curtis said. He wanted her to know how sorry he was, but she refused to hear him out and instructed him to leave.

But he wouldn’t leave until she listened to him out and explained why he didn’t take the money from the charity.

He showed her his bank account, but she didn’t believe him after she reminded him of his prior falsehoods about his illness and his father.

She told him, ” “That’s really absurd. You’re completely mad.” As he stated, he agreed: “I know, but I’m working on it. I’m undergoing medical therapy.” Curtis continued to dispute Emma’s accusations that he was using her to get to Steve so he could get his hands on the charity money.

As she begged him to leave, she began to cry, and as he walked out the door, she admonished him, “And never contact me again.”