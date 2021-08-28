As Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United, Graeme Souness stakes a claim on Virgil van Dijk.

As he prepares to return to the Premier League, Graeme Souness feels Cristiano Ronaldo will struggle to compete against the likes of Virgil van Dijk.

After Massimiliano Allegri announced the forward’s desire to leave Juventus on Friday morning, a move to Manchester City appeared to be on the cards.

However, in a spectacular turn of events, it became clear that Ronaldo would be joining Manchester United instead.

And, soon before 5 p.m., following hours of speculation, United announced that they had reached an agreement with Juventus for the forward’s transfer.

But, earlier in the day, when Ronaldo appeared to be on his way to Manchester City, Souness questioned whether the 36-year-old could still compete with the best.

Souness told talkSPORT, “I don’t think he’s a fit [for City].”

“If you consider how Sergio Aguero didn’t look to be Pep Guardiola’s cup of tea because he didn’t do the work behind the ball and didn’t put players under pressure when they weren’t in control – Ronaldo isn’t going to offer you that.

“Every good team has players who are all focused on regaining possession of the ball.

“Passengers aren’t allowed in the elite teams, and if you’re taking Ronaldo at this point, he won’t give you the hard yards.

“I’m not sure about it. He helped Juventus win the Champions League, but he won’t be the difference in crucial games.

“He’ll score goals, he’ll score goals, he’ll score goals because he’s smart and has been so athletic throughout his career.

“However, imagine pitting him against Virgil van Dijk in the big games against the top center-halves!

“Plus, I believe the legacy he built at Man United is very important to him, and if he signs with Man City, it goes out the window overnight.”