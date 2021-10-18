As Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi made a point over Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe gave him a message.

Former England international Chris Sutton has added his voice to the chorus hailing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as the best player on the planet, explaining why he is now ahead of some of the world’s best players.

Salah extended his strong start to the 2021-22 season on Saturday, hitting his eighth Premier League goal in a 5-0 victory over dismal Watford.

Salah wriggled past a number of tackles inside the penalty area and finished with a rasping strike, just as he did against Manchester City before the international break.

The Egyptian has been fantastic for Liverpool in recent weeks, and it’s difficult to argue that he isn’t currently the best player in the world.

Salah is currently out on his own as an individual, according to Sutton’s Daily Mail column, and the type of opposition he is producing against is what sets him apart from the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

“He is superior to Lionel Messi. Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer the best player in the world. Better than Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, and anyone else you can think of.

“They’re all world-class players, but Salah is playing like he’s from another planet right now.

“Salah sees those small orange cones that you use on the training field where we see Premier League defenders. He dances around them and scores, like he did against Manchester City and Watford before the international break.

“Not only that, but he’s doing it in the world’s most tough league, which should be considered when determining who is the best in the world.

“For example, Kylian Mbappe scored a winner over the weekend, but Ligue 1 is not comparable in terms of difficulty, whereas Salah has scored in seven of his eight Premier League games this season.”

With Salah producing at this level, the Reds will be confident in their ability to compete for major titles at the conclusion of the season.

The Reds face two potentially difficult games this week, so the forward will be anxious to keep his good streak going.

They play Atletico Madrid, the Spanish champions, in the Champions League on Tuesday. “The summary has come to an end.”