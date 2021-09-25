As contract uncertainty persists, Liverpool is about to get a closer look at another Michael Edwards.

To the untrained eye, there isn’t much that connects Liverpool and Brentford, the hosts on Saturday.

After all, the last time the two sides met in a competitive match was in the FA Cup in 1989, while the most recent league match was in 1947.

Only a handful of players have ever played for both clubs, and only one has been directly transferred, Allan Jones, who moved from Merseyside to London for £5,000 in August 1963.

So, against a lovable, attack-minded Brentford side that believe they belong in the Premier League for the long haul, Saturday’s visit to the Brentford Community Stadium marks an opportunity to start a new chapter in contemporary history.

On the surface, there is little that connects these two football clubs, yet a closer look reveals how closely they are matched with an almost same culture.

Brentford has long been regarded as one of the forerunners in the emergence of data analysis in professional football.

Matthew Benham, a betting businessman and loyal supporter, saved his team from bankruptcy in 2012 by paying the £500,000 due.

Since then, he has transformed them into an emerging force in English football through careful decision-making, shrewd hiring, and calculated risks, much like a so-called “professional gambler.”

Last year, StatsBomb CEO Ted Knutson told The Washington Newsday, “I was in a pub chatting to the deputy director of football when Brentford came up from League One.”

The American, who formerly worked for Benham as Head of Player Analytics for Smartodds, is well-known in football circles as one of the most outspoken proponents of the data revolution.

“We were talking about discovering players and how Brentford couldn’t match Udinese’s [in Italy]global scouting network.

“When Matthew arrived, we got to chatting about math and people we knew in the gaming sector, and that’s how it started.

“It came as a result of my StatsBomb blog posts in 2013/14 regarding player analysis and modeling player performance stats on the internet.”

The mathematical modeling that was later used at the club proved incompatible. “The summary has come to an end.”