As classic shirts remain in high demand, Liverpool’s ten shirt number changes.

A squad number can be particularly symbolic for some players.

The days of teams with players wearing numbers one through eleven are long gone, with stars today emphasizing the digits on the back of their shirts.

However, just because a player picks a number doesn’t mean he can’t change it during his stay at the club.

Throughout the Premier League era, there have been numerous instances of Liverpool players altering shirt numbers, and The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of some of them below.

Prior to the 2017/18 season, the Brazilian switched shirt numbers after spending his first two seasons at Liverpool with the number 11.

Shortly after coming, Mohamed Salah grabbed Firmino’s number and replaced him with Salah, the former Hoffenheim player.

For his first three seasons at Liverpool, Mane wore the number 19 jersey.

Prior to the 2018/19 season, the Senegalese winger switched to a more popular number, the same one he wore at former clubs Southampton and RB Salzburg.

This is a rather recent change.

During his debut season in 2019/20, the Reds’ Academy graduate wore the number 48.

Jones changed his jersey number to 17 for the 2020/21 season.

His old phone number is still unanswered.

Loris Karius already had the traditional clothing selection for a goalkeeper when Alisson Becker was recruited by Liverpool during the summer transfer window in 2018.

Prior to his second season with the Reds, the Brazilian goalkeeper was given the number one shirt.

Following Daniel Sturridge’s departure, Oxlade-Chamberlain was given the number 15 shirt for the 2019/20 season.

Sturridge wore this number during his time at Anfield, although he left on a free transfer at the end of the 2018/19 season.

In his final four seasons at Anfield, McManaman wore the iconic number seven shirt.

Previously, the English midfielder had worn number 17.

At Liverpool, the famous midfielder began his career wearing the number 28.

Gerrard then went to number 17 for a short time before settling in at number eight for several seasons and experiencing some memorable experiences at the club.

The job was originally given to Fowler. “The summary has come to an end.”