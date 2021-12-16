As Christmas approaches on ITV’s Emmerdale, a problem has been discovered.

As Christmas approached on Emmerdale, viewers noticed a problem.

The long-running serial was full with holiday energy on Thursday’s episode as the countdown to the big day began.

In the village, a happy carol singing performance was staged, and Rishi Sharma dressed up as Santa as the characters anticipated December 25.

Priya Sharma, who is still healing from injuries sustained during Super Soap Week, was one character who struggled with it all.

Priya is still shy in social circumstances, so she turned down her daughter’s invitation to the Christmas carol concert.

She felt bad about disappointing her daughter and went down to the village hall, but she became overwhelmed by her surroundings and had a panic attack.

Viewers who were following the show on Twitter were distracted throughout the episode by the fact that, despite the stated Christmas atmosphere, the weather was warm.

“It’s so Christmassy,” Doreen commented, “with the sun pounding down and all the trees still in full leaf.”

Andrew continued, ” “I’m curious as to when #Emmerdale was filmed. It appears to be quite warm.” “Why don’t they wait until it’s dark for the carol concert…like it’s Christmas on Bondi Beach,” Pamela suggested. “They shoot all this Christmas stuff on #emmerdale around the end of September early October,” Pete explained.