As Chelsea’s injury concerns grow, Liverpool has been given a significant triple injury boost.

For Christmas Day, here’s your Liverpool morning digest. Christmas greetings! With matchups coming in thick and fast, January is shaping up to be a stressful month for Liverpool.

After beating Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, Liverpool will face Arsenal in a two-legged tie, with the first leg taking place on Thursday, January 6.

That comes just days after a Premier League match against Thomas Tuchel’s European winners Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will have little time to recover in January, as they play six games in total.

With so many games coming up in the next weeks, Klopp needs as many players fit and available as possible to rotate players and keep the squad fresh.

As Liverpool try to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City, having Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones, and Fabinho back in training is the ideal Christmas present.

The Christmas Eve training session provided fans with an opportunity to see who is ready to go if called upon, as well as the welcome inclusion of the aforementioned trio in time for Leicester on December 28.

