As Chelsea admits, Alisson singles out two Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker has revealed that the recent impressive displays of Harvey Elliott and Kostas Tsimikas have not shocked him, and that the pair have a “Liverpool mindset.”

With Andy Robertson out due to injury, Tsimikas has started both of the Reds’ league games so far, while Elliott came on as a substitute against Norwich City and made his first Premier League start against Burnley.

Due to the fierce rivalry for spots within the team, both players will face a battle to obtain more first-team minutes as the season progresses.

Despite this, Alisson has lauded the duo’s ambition to succeed as players and has been impressed by their immediate effect.

When asked about Tsimikas and Elliott’s positive performances, the Reds’ shot-stopper stated, “It’s not surprising since I can see what they’re doing in training.” Kostas and Harvey are two of the best fighters in the world. Top-tier players with excellent abilities, technique, and a correct attitude, a Liverpool mentality, that will battle to the bitter end.

“Their past two games were quite difficult for them, and I thought they performed admirably on the field. Kostas was Man of the Match in the previous match, so this is crucial for him. Not only for him and Harvey, but for the entire squad and everyone. These kinds of things give us hope that we can continue to improve.”

Tsimikas could be omitted from the squad for Saturday’s match against Chelsea, as Robertson appears to be close to returning to play. Liverpool’s title prospects will be put to the test this weekend, regardless of who Jurgen Klopp chooses in this role.

Alisson anticipates a difficult afternoon at Anfield, but insists that the team will not overestimate the significance of the match.

“We have won the Premier League before, and we know that we must constantly be thinking about the next challenge in front of us, so this game is crucial. Of sure, it’s large, but we don’t want to make it any larger. We have to provide 100 percent because it’s the same three points as playing against other teams.” “The summary comes to an end.”