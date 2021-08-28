As CCTV evidence was unearthed, Emmerdale’s big mistake was discovered.

On tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, viewers were quick to notice an issue when Charity spotted some CCTV footage.

After waking up covered in bruises and bite marks after a night out drinking, Liv was convinced she’d been attacked by Noah on the ITV serial.

Gabby also uncovered a distressing message from Liv on her phone, in which Liv was heard telling Noah to “get off me” and to leave her alone.

Emmerdale writers have been chastised for the’stupid’ Victoria subplot.

Aaron snapped and accused Noah of attacking Liv, but Charity was adamant that her son couldn’t have done what he was accused of.

Despite this, Liv and Aaron were dead set on going to the cops, but just as they were about to leave, Charity and Noah barged in with a CCTV clip that revealed the truth.

In the video, Liv can be seen slapping Noah and demanding him to get off her as he tries to rescue her.

The footage left Liv speechless, and she begged Noah to forgive her.

However, several viewers saw a flaw in the video, with several asking if CCTV footage had sound.

“What cctv has sound?” asked redbay37.

“Is there any sound on the cctv?” Colin White inquired.

“I can’t believe they had CCTV footage so clear…..what cameras are they using?” said Joe Bloggs Junior.